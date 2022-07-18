Early morning shooting in Huntley leaves two men hospitalised

Myron Davies died in a fall at a quarry in Pontypool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

A gunman reportedly walked up to a house in a village on the outskirts of Chicago and shot two men, police said.

On Monday at 4:18am, the Huntley police responded to a call that shots had been fired in the village.

Police and the Huntley Fire Protection District traveled to the house where they found two men had been shot.

The men were given immediate treatment by first responders who then transported them to area hospitals. The men's conditions are unclear at this time.

According to the Daily Herald, a preliminary investigation found that the suspect drove up to the house and approached its front door before he started firing. Police do not believe the shooting was random and believe the shooter was targetting the men inside the house.

The suspect is reportedly still at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Huntley police at (847) 515-3511 or anonymously at (847) 515-5333.