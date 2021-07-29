Early morning shooting inside Kansas City, Kansas, home kills man in his 40s

Police are investigating homicide after a man in his late 40s was found dead inside a home in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 4:20 a.m. inside a home in the 1100 block of Freeman Avenue, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim of a shooting inside the home, she said. Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim was being withheld until family could be notified. No suspect information was released.

The killing is the 20th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data tracked by The Star. By this time last year, there had been 31 homicides.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the homicide and asked anyone with information about the killing to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).