Early morning shooting on New Kings Road

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 04:34 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of Soutel & New Kings Road.

Officers found a woman in her mid 20′s was shot in the hand late last night on New Kings Road.

JSO states that after officers arrived on the scene she was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life threatening.

The suspect was apprehended and JSO states that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

a. The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500.

b. The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

c. The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS

