Early morning shooting leads to one man dead, Brunswick Police say

According to the Brunswick Police Department, at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, off-duty police were at 1800 Norwich St. when they heard gunfire coming from around the corner.

Once police arrived at the location where the initial gunfire was coming from, they found Reginald Miller, 33, of Brunswick lying along 1100 I St., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Brunswick police said that Miller died from his injuries at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and Brunswick police are asking any witnesses or those with additional information to call detective Paxton Edgy at 912-279-2620 or the Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

