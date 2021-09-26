Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk

Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Norfolk.

Police received reports of a shooting at 3:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Balview Avenue.

In a tweet, police said they believe that the shooting was a domestic incident. No information was provided about the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Two of the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the tweet. The third person has injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The police department did not release details about the suspect but said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com