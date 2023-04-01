Early morning shooting leaves victim injured; Officers looking for information

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 33rd and Wilson Street in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, they located a male in his 30′s with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO states that it is early in the investigation and they are currently working through interviews and evidence to identify the suspect.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded and are currently conducting their investigation.

JSO is asking anyone with information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

