Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

JSO’s investigation revealed that an argument had taken place on the roadway when the suspect began to shoot into the victim’s vehicle.

The Violent Crimes Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

JSO is asking anyone with information about this incident to please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

