Early morning shooting locks down Virginia State University campus for a few hours

ETTRICK — Authorities at Virginia State University and Chesterfield County have given the "all-clear" signal after a shooting on campus near the school's quad put the school on lockdown early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the courtyard of the VSU Quad, according to a tweet from VSU Police.

"Go indoors and stay indoors," the tweet read.

A follow-up tweet said two men exchanged gunfire in the courtyard, but fled the scene before police arrived. There was no sign of anyone being injured.

VSU and Chesterfield police searched the campus for the suspects for a couple of hours before deciding to lift the lockdown.

"There is no threat to the VSU community," VSU Police tweeted. "The campus can resume normal activity."

No other details about the incident have been released. An investigation is ongoing.

It's the second time in less than a month that the university went on lockdown due to gun-related activity. On Sept. 11, a Petersburg man was arrested after he was seen carrying a rifle and backpack around campus hours before a football game. The weapon turned out to be an air rifle that fired pellets.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Va. college goes on lockdown after gunfire erupts near dorms