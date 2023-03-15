Early morning shooting marks first reported homicide in east Stockton this year

A man was shot to death Wednesday morning in an industrial area in east Stockton, according to police.

A man was shot to death Wednesday morning in an industrial area in east Stockton.

Officers found the 46-year-old man at about 2 a.m. near 1900 Vicki Lane, just behind Eastland Plaza, Stockton police said. He was found outside a vehicle on a residential street, and died at the scene, according to police.

The man's death marks the 11th reported homicide in Stockton this year. A San Joaquin County medical examiner spokesperson said the man couldn't be identified publicly. His family is still being notified of his death.

Police have not released a motive behind the shooting death.

How did Amanda Schumann Deza from 1990s cold case get ID'd? With this genetics breakthrough

Three homicides in 24 hours puts Stockton investigators on alert

1900 Vicki Lane falls toward the end of a short street of small homes ending in a dirt lot. The lot contains a one- to two-story concrete building on its southern side, and several semi-trucks could be seen parked there Wednesday morning.

South Stockton has seen the most homicides so far this year. Earlier this month, three homicides were reported within 24 hours on Airport Road south of the crosstown freeway: a double shooting on March 4 near South Side Market and a death at a homeless encampment last week in Mormon Slough.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Police investigate shooting, first homicide in east Stockton this year