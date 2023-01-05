Early morning shooting in MW leaves on injured

Jan. 5—MINERAL WELLS — An individual sustained gunshot wounds and one person was arrested following an early-morning shooting in Mineral Wells Thursday.

Police Chief Dean Sullivan said the dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 7 a.m. reporting someone had been shot.

While officers were en route to the 200 block of NW 25th St., dispatch received a call from Palo Pinto General Hospital reported an individual with a gunshot wound seeking medical treatment.

Police located the suspect several blocks away before an arrest was made and the individual was taken into custody.

The individual who sustained gunshot wounds was taken via air ambulance to a nearly trauma center, where his condition was unknown.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The Weatherford Democrat will provide more details and information becomes available.