Early-morning shooting near Baltimore library leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

A manhunt was underway in Baltimore on Saturday after an early-morning near a library shooting left one person dead and another four wounded.

Authorities were called around 4:05 a.m. to investigate reports of a disturbance in the parking lot of a strip mall known as the Security Business Center, in the 1800 block of Woodlawn, the Baltimore Sun reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, located just across the street from the Woodlawn Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library, they discovered five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead, police said, while the others were transported to area hospitals

Authorities did not provide further details, but officers could be seen gathered around a white Hyundai with New Jersey license plates parked in front of the nearby BBQ Tonite restaurant. Trae Corbin, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County police department, told the Sun that the vehicle was involved in the shooting in some capacity. He said some of the victims may have been sitting inside of it at one point.

Investigators also plan to comb through video from all nearby surveillance and security cameras. They have asked anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.