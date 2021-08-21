Early morning shooting in Oxford turns fatal

Aug. 21—OXFORD — A man died following an early morning shooting Saturday in Oxford.

Oxford police responded to The Links apartments on the west side of town at 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 21 for a report that someone had been shot. Witnesses were able to describe the suspect's vehicle. After the description was released to surrounding law enforcement, the vehicle was reportedly stopped by the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement officials say two persons of interest were taken into custody and transported back to Oxford.

The victim was initially taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital — North Mississippi, where emergency personnel were able to stabilize him. He was later transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for additional medical care.

He was pronounced dead around 6 a.m.

According Lt. Hildon Sessums with the Oxford Police Department, an arrest has been made in connection with the killing, although the department hasn't released the suspect's name or other details. Officials say formal charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

