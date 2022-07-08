18-year-old teen shot in Savannah early Thursday morning, dies from injuries

This is a developing story.

Savannah Police spokesperson Bianca Johnson reports that an 18-year-old girl, Mercedes Contreras, shot during the early hours of Thursday morning around the 100 block of Shellbark Way, has died.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Savannah Police officers responded to a shots fired call. There, they discovered Contreras suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

SPD detectives do not believe Contreras's shooting was random, according to an SPD press release. Detectives have identified and interviewed persons of interest who were present during the shooting, The ongoing investigation is now a homicide.



Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

