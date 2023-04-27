Early morning shooting in South Merced injures man and woman, police say

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in South Merced on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East 12th Street at about 4:40 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Officers arrived on scene and located a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victims were walking in the area when an unknown person shot them. The victims were not able to provide police with additional information regarding the shooting. The man and woman were transported to out-of-area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be reported by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.