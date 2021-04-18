Early morning shooting at Vancouver waterfront leaves one dead

Will Campbell, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·2 min read

Apr. 17—Police are investigating an early morning shooting at the Vancouver waterfront that left one dead on Saturday. Areas around the popular destination were sealed off for six hours during the investigation.

A statement from the Vancouver Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at the RiverWest building, 700 Waterfront Way. It said a 35-year-old newspaper carrier told investigators he had left his car to deliver newspapers at the building and returned to find an unknown man sitting inside the vehicle.

Police said that at some point after that, the carrier said he shot the other man. The man did not survive, police said.

"At this time, it is unknown what precipitated the shooting," a police statement said. "There is no danger the public."

Ben Campbell, publisher of The Columbian, confirmed Saturday that the carrier was associated with the newspaper and that company officials stand ready to assist Vancouver police with their investigation as appropriate.

"At The Columbian, we contract with independent carriers to deliver our newspaper, as well as several other titles, including The Oregonian," Campbell said in a prepared statement. "In some locations, contractors must leave their vehicle to deliver the newspapers, although in the last few years we have restructured our routes to minimize that exposure."

Each of the buildings at the waterfront has nightly security patrols, according to Josh Oliva, representative of the owner of RiverWest. The Waterfront Vancouver district also hires a private security firm to patrol the exteriors of the buildings from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., he said.

"I'm shocked to see something like this," Oliva said. "We'll be working with the other owners at the waterfront to increase security presence."

A resident of RiverWest told The Columbian that before the shooting, they heard an argument and someone shout: "Get out of the car. Call the police." Multiple gunshots followed.

Police said the contractor had a concealed pistol license.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating. About a two-block radius around the scene on Waterfront Way was closed for six hours until late morning as investigators processed evidence.

It's unclear if the carrier was injured. Their names have not been released.

Recommended Stories

  • China says US-Japan actions are stoking division

    China hit back at the U.S.-Japan show of alliance during talks between President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, calling it an "ironic attempt of stoking division.” China said Suga and Biden's news conference Friday, in which they issued a joint statement on shared values in democracy and human rights and aired concerns about China's activities in the Indo-Pacific region, had gone “far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations.”

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast

    The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, its government said on Saturday. The central European country is a NATO and EU member state, and the expulsions and allegations have triggered its biggest row with Russia since the end of the communist era in 1989. Its actions could prompt Russia to consider closing the Czech Republic's embassy in Moscow, a diplomatic source cited by Russian news agency Interfax suggested.

  • Florida nurse facing charges over threats to kill Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps, from Miami, allegedly shared the death threats with her husband who is serving time in jail

  • Canada steps up as Toronto struggles with COVID-19

    PM Trudeau: "Canada continues to face a serious situation with this third wave."Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the Canadian government will help Toronto as the country's largest city struggles to cope with a rapidly worsening wave of COVID-19."In Toronto in particular, numbers are breaking record after record and ICU hospital beds are filling up. There's no doubt that Canada's largest city is struggling under the weight of this third wave. So we're going to do whatever it takes to help."In Toronto - the capital of Ontario - cases could grow three-fold by the end of May unless tough restrictions are imposed, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation cited sources as saying.While some Ontario hospitals say they are close to a breaking point as the latest wave rips through the country's most populous province. Trudeau said Ontario had reached out for help with vaccinations and that the government was ready to deploy the Canadian Red Cross with mobile inoculation teams."This is about getting doses to people where the situation is most serious."Ontario announced a record 4,736 daily cases on Thursday and the CBC said this could hit 18,000 by end of May if current trends continued.Canada's response has been complicated by the division of responsibilities between the provinces and Ottawa.The federal government is buying vaccines but the provinces are in charge of inoculations.

  • How raising the minimum wage to $70k helped one man’s company boom

    Dan Price was labelled a socialist by Fox News - but now his company is worth $10 billion. Kate Ng looks at how

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • Elliott: Patrick Marleau continues to chase the Cup into record book

    Longtime San Jose Sharks star, and Kings and Ducks nemesis, Patrick Marleau is on the verge of becoming the all-time NHL leader in games played.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says

  • Helen McCrory: Stars pay tribute to Peaky Blinders actress

    Cillian Murphy, JK Rowling and Sir Sam Mendes lead tributes to the "fearless and magnificent" actress.

  • Dr. Fauci vs. Rep. Jordan on COVID-19 measures

    After losing 565,000 Americans to the virus, "The View" co-hosts react to Dr. Anthony Fauci butting heads with Rep. Jim Jordan at Thursday’s congressional hearing over pandemic safety measures.

  • The 9 Best Wireless Headphones for Every Kind of Use

    For some people, earbud headphones are difficult to wear largely because their ears are either too big or too small. When users place these headphones in their ears for the first time, the buds are custom-molded to the contours of the wearer’s ears within 60 seconds. Get it now! There’s a chance you’ll fall asleep wearing Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • Can Democrats really expand the Supreme Court?

    The Constitution leaves it to Congress to decide on how many justices will serve on the Supreme Court.

  • What to Watch on Friday: New true crime cases from ‘Dateline’ and ’20/20’

    Also, Disney+ premieres a new family movie starring John Stamos.

  • Panthers miss chance with OT loss in Tampa, but prove they belong. ‘We were better team’

    “We were the better team 5-on-5,” new defenseman Brandon Montour said after the Florida Panthers’ overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Biden backtracks on keeping Trump cap on refugees

    A refugee organisation says the White House's explanation of the order is "completely false".

  • Times Square AK-47 Suspect Had Just Lost His Dad in a Police Shootout

    via YouTube/CBS New YorkThe father of the Ohio teen arrested Friday with an AK-47-style assault rifle in the Times Square subway station was killed in a shootout with cops last month after fleeing in his car the wrong way down a busy interstate, police sources told the New York Post and NBC News.Details about the father of Saadiq Teague have come out as questions swirl about what the 18-year-old was doing in New York City and why he was carrying a weapon. Police have so far released scant details about the young man’s plans or his possible motivation, pending further investigation.At the beginning of March, Columbus police tried to arrest Andrew Teague, Saadiq’s father, on a warrant for felonious assault. According to court documents cited at the time by local NBC affiliate WCMH, Teague was wanted over a Feb. 2 incident in which he allegedly fired more than a dozen shots at his brother.Around 3 p.m. on March 5, Columbus police officers tried to pull Teague over in his car, but he attempted to outrun them. After supervisors instructed the officers to call off the pursuit, a Columbus PD helicopter tracked Teague for more than an hour. When a sheriff’s deputy pulled up behind Teague, who was stopped, he made a U-turn and pulled onto I-287, driving against the flow of traffic at speeds up to 85 mph. A few minutes later, Teague smashed head-on into a car, careening into two other vehicles before finally coming to a stop.“My adrenaline was rushing so badly,” one of the drivers, Jeffrey Scales, told WSYX. “My first instinct was to get out of the car before it exploded...I actually couldn't get out of the front door. It peeled the side of my car back, so I had to climb out the back seat.”Scales and the people in the other two vehicles did not suffer life-threatening injuries.At that point, Teague bailed out of his own car, leading officers on a foot chase down the shoulder of the interstate. Cops said they opened fire when Teague crouched down as if he was about to start shooting at them. He was pronounced dead a short time later.A weapon was recovered at the scene that is believed to have been in Teague’s possession, Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference at the time.Teague was on parole at the time, a cousin told the Post, saying his parole officer had driven him “ to the edge.” “He kind of went out the only way he could,” the cousin said.Less than six weeks after Teague’s death, his teenage son would make headlines for his own run-in with the law.Saadiq Teague was arrested April 16 around 12:30 p.m. by NYPD transit officers on patrol in the Times Square subway station after spotting him with an AK-47. Cops said Teague was sitting quietly, charging his cell phone, with the rifle beside him.Although the rifle was unloaded, authorities said Teague had a fully loaded magazine in his backpack along with a gas mask they later conceded may have been part of a bong found in the teen’s hotel room. Teague reportedly told police he thought it was legal to carry an unloaded weapon in New York City if the ammunition was stored separately. Teague was visiting the city with a friend, according to police. Video posted on the young man’s Instagram page showed him strolling around the city with the AK sticking out of his backpack. Other clips appeared to show Teague and another person harassing sleeping subway riders, slapping one and throwing water on another.“This story could’ve had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted after Saadiq Teague’s arrest.Saadiq’s story certainly had a happier ending than his father’s, who was known to family and friends as Drew.“As we reflect on Andrew and his life, you realize that every relation was one of uniqueness,” read an obituary posted on a funeral page for Andrew Teague. “He apparently had this hidden gift of making people feel that they alone filled his heart, not realizing that there were many special areas in his heart just for each one of us...Andrew was full of life and spoke excitedly about erecting family owned businesses. He spoke of mentoring and reentry programs as well as graphic art and printing. All in the name of family. Unfortunately this misfortune has taken him out the plan physically, but not out the plan itself.”An online fundraiser launched by Teague’s family to help pay for funeral expenses fell short of its $5,000 goal, collecting just $475.“We are all devastated by the loss of Drew and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service,” the GoFundMe campaign explained. “We want to give Drew the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Washington seeks to expose Russian intelligence activity

    The US has published a vast trove of amount of information about Russian intelligence activities.