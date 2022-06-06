Early morning Springfield standoff continues into afternoon

Jun. 6—A standoff that began in Springfield this morning has continued into the afternoon.

Springfield police officers, including SWAT members, are in the area of South Lowry Avenue and Fair Street in Springfield.

The intersection is blocked and a house surrounded. A Springfield police officer was seen carrying a child to an armored vehicle after removing the child from the standoff.

A call came in about 3:30 a.m. today.

Police have not released details about the nature of the call nor how many people are involved.