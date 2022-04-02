Early morning stabbing in Hyannis sends one to Cape Cod Hospital
HYANNIS — Police and EMTs went to a call about a stabbing early Saturday on Main Street.
The fire department answered the call at 1:06 a.m. Saturday at 294 Main St., where they took a man to Cape Cod Hospital, said Fire Capt. Jeffrey Huska.
The man suffered a stab wound to the chest, according to the Barnstable police department. The stabbing does not appear to be random, police said.
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Early morning stabbing in Hyannis sends one to Cape Cod Hospital