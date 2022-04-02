HYANNIS — Police and EMTs went to a call about a stabbing early Saturday on Main Street.

The fire department answered the call at 1:06 a.m. Saturday at 294 Main St., where they took a man to Cape Cod Hospital, said Fire Capt. Jeffrey Huska.

The man suffered a stab wound to the chest, according to the Barnstable police department. The stabbing does not appear to be random, police said.

The 300 block of Main Street in Hyannis is taped off on Saturday morning, and closed to traffic, as Barnstable police and state police interview storeowners as part of an ongoing investigation into an overnight stabbing in the area.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Early morning stabbing in Hyannis sends one to Cape Cod Hospital