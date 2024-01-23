How early should you get to Newark Airport when traveling? Here's what the experts say

In the hustle and bustle of air travel, arriving at the airport well in advance is a mantra every seasoned traveler swears by. Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country, demands a strategic approach when it comes to timing your arrival before a flight.

How early to get to Newark Airport

For travelers departing from Newark Airport, the old adage "the early bird catches the worm" holds true. Officials at the Port Authority recommend arriving at least two to three hours before domestic flights and three to four hours before international flights. This buffer allows passengers to navigate through security, check-in, and unforeseen challenges seamlessly.

A recent Reddit thread quickly discouraged a traveler from only getting there an hour and 15 minutes ahead of the flight.

Port Authority shared the two-hour recommendation with three hours for international. This could change if you have TSA Precheck but it doesn't hurt to still give yourself the extra time.

Newark Airport check-in and baggage drop

Efficient check-in and baggage drop are crucial elements of a stress-free airport experience. Newark Airport provides various check-in options, including online check-in and self-service kiosks. Arriving early allows passengers to address any potential issues with their reservations, baggage, or travel documents without the pressure of imminent departure.

Many airlines offer mobile check-in the day before your flight, so you can already be checked in for the flight when you arrive at the airport

If you're traveling with an infant on your lap will, they might still need a boarding pass. An agent at the desk can help you obtain one.

Security screening procedures at Newark Airport

Security screening is a pivotal stage in the airport journey, and Newark Airport is no exception. To avoid long lines and potential stress, arriving early ensures passengers have ample time to pass through security checkpoints. However, TSA has developed modified screening procedures for children who appear to be 12 years old and younger.

Estimated wait time for security check is displayed at the entrance of the security check point and on the airport website.

Mitigating unforeseen delays

Weather, traffic, and other unforeseen factors can disrupt even the most meticulously planned journeys. Arriving early provides a safety net, allowing travelers to handle unexpected delays with calm and composure. Additionally, early birds have a better chance of securing alternate flights in case of cancellations or missed connections.

Newark Liberty Airport: Modern cable car system will replace AirTrain

Newark Airport amenities

Newark Airport boasts a variety of amenities, including shops, restaurants, lounges, and entertainment options. Arriving early provides passengers with the opportunity to explore and make the most of these offerings. It also has nursing pods and family restrooms to make the journey for mothers as comfortable as possible.

NJ transportation: Trolley cars used to crisscross New Jersey. This restored relic has a curious history

Transportation to Newark Airport

For those relying on public transportation to reach Newark Airport, it's crucial to factor in potential delays or disruptions. Trains and buses might experience occasional delays, emphasizing the importance of allowing extra time for any unforeseen circumstances. If you drive to the airport, you can reserve parking online.

Whether it's to navigate security, address check-in issues, or simply enjoy the airport amenities, early arrival contributes significantly to a smooth and stress-free travel experience. So, next time you plan a trip from Newark, consider adopting the early arrival strategy – your journey will thank you for it. Safe travels!

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark Airport flight and travel info: How early to leave