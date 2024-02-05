Early in-person absentee voting begins Feb. 6 in Brown County. Here's what you need to know.

In-person absentee voting can start Feb. 6 for the Feb. 20 nonpartisan primary. Voters can mail in an absentee ballots or deliver them to their municipal clerk.

Office hours vary my municipality.

Early voters should bring their photo ID. To find what races are on your ballot, where to vote and how to get an absentee ballot, contact your municipal clerk or go to MyVote Wisconsin. The deadline to apply to vote absentee by mail is Feb. 15.

The deadline to vote an absentee ballot is the Sunday before the election, or Feb. 18 for the primary.

Here are the municipalities, dates and times for early in-person absentee voting:

City of Green Bay

City Hall, 100 N. Jefferson St.

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 12-14

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 15

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 16

Village of Hobart

Village Hall, 2990 S. Pine Tree Road

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 6-9 and Feb. 12-14

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15-16

Village of Howard

Village Hall, 2456 Glendale Ave.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 12-15

8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 16

Call 920-434-4640 for an appointment.

Town of Pittsfield

Town Hall, 4862 Kunesh Road

8 a.m.-noon Feb. 6 and Feb. 13

1-5 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 15

Call 920-865-7907 for an appointment.

Village of Pulaski

Village Hall, 585 E. Glenbrook Drive

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and Feb. 12-15

9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 and 16

Call 920-822-5182 for an appointment.

Village of Suamico

MSC, 12781 Velp Ave.

7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and Feb. 12-14

7-11 a.m. Feb. 9

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15-16

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Brown County in-person absentee early voting starts Feb. 6