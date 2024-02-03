Early in-person voting: Here’s what you need to know

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Early in-person voting starts in Ohio on February 21 in what is a busy election season including a presidential primary and there’s a republican primary for the US senate, plus other key races.

If you plan to vote by mail or absentee you need to ask for you ballot sooner rather than later.

“For the March 19 election the state will not send out applications for vote by mail, so you need to request that from the board of elections.” Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti said as he updated voters on important deadlines.

“We have already processed 3895 applications vote by mail applications and out of that about 200 of them do not have a party type selected they’re invalid so we’ve had to send a letter out to these individuals for a new application,” Perlatti said.

The number one reason vote-by-mail applications are rejected is because people don’t put down a party affiliciation or non-partisan on thier application.

If you would like more information about voting deadlines and mail-in voting you can click here.

