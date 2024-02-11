Early police apprehend armed robbery suspect after pursuit

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early police officers apprehended an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit Friday afternoon.

On February 9th at about 6:45 p.m., the Early Police Department aided other Brown County law enforcement agencies in pursuing an armed robbery suspect.

Officers were alerted to the pursuit in Mills County, with Brown County officers joining when the vehicle entered their jurisdiction. An attempt to deploy spike strips on Zephyr Highway proved unsuccessful, and the vehicle fled out of sight into Early.

A witness reported spotting the vehicle in a vacant lot behind the Early Police Station. Officers apprehended the suspect without incident and recovered a firearm from their possession. The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.