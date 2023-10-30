An Early Production Buick GNX Is Selling On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car was the fifth GNX off the line.

The 1987 Buick GNX is an emblematic symbol of 1980s performance, and one such model, serial #005 out of the 547 ever produced, has surfaced in New York with a mere 1,800 miles on its odometer. Originally delivered to Buick Mart in Cerritos, California, this GNX exchanged hands via a BaT auction in 2021 before its current dealer acquired it in 2023. Still in pristine condition, the vehicle possesses a clean Carfax report and is accompanied by its original purchase documents, manufacturer’s literature, accessories, and even its window sticker.

Created in collaboration with McLaren Performance Technologies/ASC, the Grand National Experimental was a swan song, marking the end of this particular production line. Characteristic of the GNX are its heat-extracting fender vents, composite wheel arch flares, tri-piece rear spoiler, and the GNX badge. All units ever produced sported a black (19U) finish. This particular GNX underwent a bumper filler replacement at some point in its life. The GNX rides on 16-inch cross-lace wheels adorned with GNX-branded center caps. Yokohama YK420 tires wrap these wheels, with sizes 245/50 at the front and 255/50 at the rear.

Step inside, and you're welcomed by front bucket seats and a rear bench, all draped in a black and Sand Gray cloth combo. A "Turbo 6" embroidery graces the front seat headrests. A plaque, identifying this as GNX #005, is prominently placed on the passenger side of the dashboard. Modern comforts aren't amiss – it boasts power-adjustable driver seats, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and door locks. Music enthusiasts will appreciate the GM-Delco Concert Sound AM/FM/cassette radio equipped with a graphic equalizer. Recent refurbishments include the replacement of the headliner and heater core, with the air conditioning system also receiving service.

Powering this beast is a 3.8-liter V6 engine, tweaked by ASC/McLaren. It houses a Garrett T3 turbocharger protected under a GNX-branded heat shield. Thanks to these modifications, and more, the engine churns out an impressive 276 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. This power is effectively transferred to the rear wheels via a Turbo-Hydramatic 200-4R four-speed automatic transmission, which also boasts a factory-enhanced oil cooler.

With its authentic blend of classic beauty and modern touches, the 1987 Buick GNX remains a prized possession for car aficionados. At a total initial price of $29,389, this specific GNX is a testament to Buick's unmatched legacy and is sure to fetch attention and admiration wherever it goes.

