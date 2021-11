Associated Press

The federal government will require companies with at least 100 workers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave to recover from effects of the shots, a Biden administration official said Monday. The White House budget office has completed its review of the rule being written by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is expected to be released this week. The rule – issued under emergency standards to respond to the pandemic -- will cover firms with 100 or more employees, regardless of how many are located in any particular spot.