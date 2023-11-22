Gabela defeats suspended Miami Commissioner Diaz de la Portilla in runoff

Miguel Angel Gabela won the election in Miami’s District 1, a victory that also marks the downfall of an incumbent commissioner 10 weeks after he was arrested on corruption charges.

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s runoff election show Gabela with about 54% of the vote to win the District 1 seat, his first successful campaign in four bids for City Hall over the last decade. The 59-year-old auto parts salesman beat Alex Díaz de la Portilla, a well-funded incumbent who’s accused of selling his vote in exchange for political contributions and gifts.

A former state lawmaker with decades of experience in Tallahassee, Díaz de la Portilla made a political comeback in 2019 when he was first elected to the city commission, beating Gabela in their first campaign against each other. The Díaz de la Portilla name is well-known as a political dynasty in South Florida politics.

City of Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla during the first City Commission budget hearing at City Hall, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The campaign featured several waves of political attack ads that were intensified by the charges against Díaz de la Portilla. The drama also played out in court, with the city seeking to invalidate Gabela’s candidacy based on his residency.

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge and a three-judge panel from Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal agreed that Gabela was a qualified candidate, but the legal battles will continue. On Monday, Díaz de la Portilla sued Gabela in civil court, alleging that Gabela doesn’t live in the district. On Tuesday, City Attorney Victoria Méndez filed another appeal to the full 10-judge appellate panel.

In the criminal case against him, Díaz de la Portilla has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

District 1 includes Allapattah, the Health District, Grapeland Heights, Flagami and parts of Little Havana.

