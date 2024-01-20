Early Saturday morning shooting leaves one man dead

Kansas City, Mo. – Saturday morning just before 12:30 AM Kansas City Missouri police officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired around 107th and Marsh. As officers were on their way to the scene, they were informed that the call was upgraded to a shooting.

As officers arrived, they were directed to a man in the parking lot and was unresponsive. When they approached the victim the discovered he was Earshot and they called for medical services who responded to help, but the victim had died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots and looked outside and saw the victim on the ground. Detectives and investigators searched the area for evidence and anyone who may have information that may help them discover what led to the shooting.

If anyone has any information police are asking them to call Homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.

