Columbia Police Department officers responded to a shooting at an east Columbia residence early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of a juvenile victim.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of McKee Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and during the investigation located three victims with injuries caused by gunfire, the department reported.

A juvenile female victim was inside a residence. Upon contact with her, officers immediately began providing emergency medical care until she was transported to a local hospital by EMS. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officers learned that a juvenile male victim was transported to a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle. An adult male victim declined medical attention at the scene.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, the police said. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Early Saturday shooting leaves juvenile dead in northeast Columbia