Early School Closings, Delays For Thursday In Hudson Valley
HUDSON VALLEY, NY — A forecast of a wintry mix and significant snow in some parts of the region have prompted many school districts in the Hudson Valley Wednesday evening to weigh their options for Thursday.
In addition to school closings, there will be a delayed start of 10:00 a.m. for COVID-19 testing at the Westchester County Center. Those with appointments scheduled prior to 10:00 a.m. will be able to walk-in for testing anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.
Here are the latest schools to announce closings or delays for Thursday as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.
ACDS-Westchester: Closed
Albertus Magnus High School: 2-hour delay
Archbishop Stepinac High School: All classes remote learning.
Ardsley Union Free School District: 2-hour delayed start
Asbury Nursery School: No morning classes.
BOCES Southern Westchester: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.
Chapel School: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.
Charter School of Educational Excellence: 2-hour delayed start
Christian Pre-school: Delayed start at 10:30 a.m.
Clear View School Day Treatment: 2-hour delayed start
Concord Road Elementary School: Delayed start at 11:00 a.m.
Days of Wonder Child Care: Delayed start at 9:30 a.m.
Eastchester Union Free School District: 2-hour delayed start.
Edgemont School District: 2-hour delayed start
Elizabeth Mascia Child Care Center: Delayed start at 9:00 a.m.
Elmsford School District: 2-hour delayed start
Foster Grandparents Prog. of Rockland County: Closed
Greenburgh Central School District: 2-hour delayed start
Green Chimneys School: 2-hour delayed start.
Green Meadow Waldorf School: 2-hour delayed start
Hastings-On-Hudson School District: 2-hour delayed start
Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD: 2-hour delayed start
Hawthorne-Cedar Knolls School District: 2-hour delayed start
Hitchcock School: Closed
Iona Prep: No classes. Exams will be re-scheduled to Jan. 24. Buses will follow exam schedule.
Iqra DarulEhsan Academy: All classes remote learning.
Irvington School District: 2-hour delayed start
John Cardinal O'Connor School: Delayed start at 10:05 a.m.
Kaplan Career Academy of New Windsor: 2-hour delayed start
Little Disciple Learning Center: 2-hour delayed start
Little Years Day Care: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.
Lois Bronz Children's Center: 2-hour delayed start
Los Ninos Valhalla Campus: Closed
Montfort Academy: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.
New York School for the Deaf: All classes remote learning.
North Rockland Central School District: 2-hour delayed start.
Pine Plains Central School District: All classes remote learning.
Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District: 2-hour delayed start.
Public Schools of the Tarrytowns: 2-hour delay, No morning Pre-K, No before school program
Scarsdale School District: 2-hour delayed start
South Orangetown Central School District: 2-hour delayed start.
St. Anthony School: 2-hour delayed start.
The Masters School: 2-hour delayed start
Tuckahoe School District: 2-hour delayed start
Ursuline School: 2-hour delayed start at 10:00 a.m. Building will open at 8:45 a.m. Crestwood van schedule: 8:40 a.m. & 9:00 a.m. Larchmont van schedule: 9:00 a.m.
Westchester Reform Temple-Early Childhood Center: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.
Westchester School for Special Children: All classes move to remote learning.
White Plains School District: 2-hour delayed start
Yonkers Public Schools: 2-hour delayed start
Sources: WHUD.com, abc7ny.com, News 12.com and school district websites.
This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch