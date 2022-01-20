Early School Closings, Delays For Thursday In Hudson Valley

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — A forecast of a wintry mix and significant snow in some parts of the region have prompted many school districts in the Hudson Valley Wednesday evening to weigh their options for Thursday.

In addition to school closings, there will be a delayed start of 10:00 a.m. for COVID-19 testing at the Westchester County Center. Those with appointments scheduled prior to 10:00 a.m. will be able to walk-in for testing anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

Here are the latest schools to announce closings or delays for Thursday as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

ACDS-Westchester: Closed

Albertus Magnus High School: 2-hour delay

Archbishop Stepinac High School: All classes remote learning.

Ardsley Union Free School District: 2-hour delayed start

Asbury Nursery School: No morning classes.

BOCES Southern Westchester: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.

Chapel School: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.

Charter School of Educational Excellence: 2-hour delayed start

Christian Pre-school: Delayed start at 10:30 a.m.

Clear View School Day Treatment: 2-hour delayed start

Concord Road Elementary School: Delayed start at 11:00 a.m.

Days of Wonder Child Care: Delayed start at 9:30 a.m.

Eastchester Union Free School District: 2-hour delayed start.

Edgemont School District: 2-hour delayed start

Elizabeth Mascia Child Care Center: Delayed start at 9:00 a.m.

Elmsford School District: 2-hour delayed start

Foster Grandparents Prog. of Rockland County: Closed

Greenburgh Central School District: 2-hour delayed start

Green Chimneys School: 2-hour delayed start.

Green Meadow Waldorf School: 2-hour delayed start

Hastings-On-Hudson School District: 2-hour delayed start

Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD: 2-hour delayed start

Hawthorne-Cedar Knolls School District: 2-hour delayed start

Hitchcock School: Closed

Iona Prep: No classes. Exams will be re-scheduled to Jan. 24. Buses will follow exam schedule.

Iqra DarulEhsan Academy: All classes remote learning.

Irvington School District: 2-hour delayed start

John Cardinal O'Connor School: Delayed start at 10:05 a.m.

Kaplan Career Academy of New Windsor: 2-hour delayed start

Little Disciple Learning Center: 2-hour delayed start

Little Years Day Care: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.

Lois Bronz Children's Center: 2-hour delayed start

Los Ninos Valhalla Campus: Closed

Montfort Academy: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.

New York School for the Deaf: All classes remote learning.

North Rockland Central School District: 2-hour delayed start.

Pine Plains Central School District: All classes remote learning.

Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District: 2-hour delayed start.

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns: 2-hour delay, No morning Pre-K, No before school program

Scarsdale School District: 2-hour delayed start

South Orangetown Central School District: 2-hour delayed start.

St. Anthony School: 2-hour delayed start.

The Masters School: 2-hour delayed start

Tuckahoe School District: 2-hour delayed start

Ursuline School: 2-hour delayed start at 10:00 a.m. Building will open at 8:45 a.m. Crestwood van schedule: 8:40 a.m. & 9:00 a.m. Larchmont van schedule: 9:00 a.m.

Westchester Reform Temple-Early Childhood Center: Delayed start at 10:00 a.m.

Westchester School for Special Children: All classes move to remote learning.

White Plains School District: 2-hour delayed start

Yonkers Public Schools: 2-hour delayed start

Sources: WHUD.com, abc7ny.com, News 12.com and school district websites.



This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch