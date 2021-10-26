Early-season snow piles up at ski slopes
A bomb cyclone delivered an early-season snowstorm to California ski resorts on Oct. 25.
A clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones scheduled for Tuesday has been delayed for a week while his legal challenge is pending in federal court. The five-member Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is now set to hear Jones’ request for clemency next Tuesday while an appeal by death row inmates is pending in federal court. Jones and five other death row inmates are seeking to be reinstated into a federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol.
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.
Angelina Jolie is keeping her recent red-carpet appearances all in the family! The 46-year-old dazzled at the premiere for her new movie, Marvel's "Eternals," in Rome on Sunday and the mom of six had two special guests by her side. Her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, stepped out during the 16th Rome Film Fest to show their support. 16-year-old Zahara shined in a white gown with gold straps, while 15-year-old Shiloh wore a short black dress with funky yellow sneakers.
Crew chief Phil Surgen announced his 2022 plans Monday, telling SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he’ll join driver Ross Chastain in moving to Trackhouse Racing next year. RELATED: Key players in Silly Season | Cup Series standings Surgen revealed his new role in a Monday evening appearance on “The Late Shift” with hosts Brad Gillie and […]
Jeff Bezos is "not interested" in buying the Broncos, "at least now he’s not," according to Peter King.
A powerful atmospheric river storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. The weather system weakened as it moved south but still dropped enough rain Monday evening to cause mudslides that closed roads in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, came ashore in Northern California over the weekend.
After a long, hot summer full of wildfires, a lot of snow fell in a very short time in the Sierra Nevada from Oct. 24-25, causing quite a mess on highways.
Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.
When Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his career on Sunday, wide receiver Mike Evans handed the ball to a fan in the front row, not realizing the significance of the souvenir. But that fan, 29-year-old Byron Kennedy, gave the ball back. Sports memorabilia analysts have suggested that football could fetch as much [more]
A new report from Rolling Stone says organizers behind the January 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington met with Congress members and White House officials for dozens of meetings. CBS News political contributor Molly Hooper joins "CBSN AM" with detail on this and the latest in the House committee's Capitol riot investigation.
The co-host called out Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr.
Here are 10 takeaways from what was a back-breaking loss.
While the massive plume of moisture helped, experts said it will take much more than one storm to make a dent in the drought.
The former Bachelor host, who exited the franchise in June, has been dating Zima since 2018
Parts of the West Coast were hit by record-breaking rain and strong winds over the weekend. These images show the devastation left behind.
It kicks off January 18th at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, and wraps up February 28th at the Orpheum in Vancouver, British Columbia
Peter King could see the Broncos pursuing Aaron Rodgers in 2022.
In a fictional world populated by "Letos" and "Chanis" and "Liets," the badass fighter is named… Duncan Idaho. These are the best social media reactions to the character.
The fire broke out after about 40 shipping containers, some containing hazardous materials, fell off the Zim Kingston near Vancouver Island.