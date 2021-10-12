Early-season snowstorm brings tree down onto vehicle
An early-season snowstorm caused power outages and tree damage in Garden City, Utah, on October 12. These trees had to be removed from a vehicle.
An early-season snowstorm caused power outages and tree damage in Garden City, Utah, on October 12. These trees had to be removed from a vehicle.
A wildfire north of Santa Barbara exploded in size on Monday, triggering evacuation orders and forcing the closure of a major Central California highway.The big picture: The uncontained Alisal Fire ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday afternoon and grew to 2,000 acres by nighttime. 30-35 mph winds with gusts up to 70 mph propelled the blaze across 2,000 acres, crossing Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach, officials said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.
Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean this week. A system off the coast of North Carolina is also being monitored though its development chance remains low.
PG&E says it may shut off power to about 25,000 customers in California beginning on Monday due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.
Lava continues to flow near a residential neighborhood decimated by the Kilauea volcano eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Tropical Storm Pamela quickly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday,, and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 400 miles (645 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan on Monday night and was moving north-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.
The fire in Santa Barbara County is threatening up to 120 structures, including Rancho del Cielo, once a vacation home for President Reagan.
A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ottawa, Streator and Pontiac have a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. with wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were covered by the tornado watch, forecasters said. A marine warning for possible water ...
About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Get market news worthy of your
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries. The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S. Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
His brother was found dead in September near the park’s second-largest lake.
Three weeks since its eruption upended the lives of thousands, the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is still spewing out endless streams of lava with no signs of ceasing.
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.
“That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Oct. 10-11, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
More than 12,000 North Texas customers were without power Monday after storms pounded the area, according to Oncor.