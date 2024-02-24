Here are early spring pruning tips for Western Washington gardeners

The end of February is one of the best times to get snippy and start pruning back certain shrubs and perennials. However, plants that are somewhat tender such as hardy fuchsias, salvias, herbs and ceanothus should not be pruned until late in the spring.

Here are the most asked pruning questions for this time of year.

Q. When should I prune my roses? I have heard so many different opinions about when Western Washington roses should be pruned.

A. The best time to prune roses is between Valentine’s Day and Easter — but Easter’s date changes every year, which is a reminder that rose pruning dates are flexible. You are not going to kill a rose by pruning it at the wrong time. Keep it simple by shortening your plants by at least a third, thinning out thin or crossing branches and removing the three D’s: anything dead, diseased or damaged.

Q. I planted phlox and some other perennial flowers. Now that spring is coming, how do I know when to cut back the plants that have turned brown over the winter?

A. A general rule of green thumb is: If it is brown, cut it down. This means the faded brown leaves of hosta, the brown stems of phlox and the flimsy foliage of ferns and astilbe can all be cut back now.

General clean up of the garden can wait until the warmer days of March and April, but an early spring light clean up will help to cut back on slugs and snails that are now feasting on those winter-weary perennials.

Q. I have some ornamental grasses in my landscape. The grassy foliage has now turned brown. Can I cut off the dead foliage to tidy up my garden?

A. Yes. Late February is a good time for the February massacre of the old foliage left on miscanthus, pampas and other ornamental grasses. Cut to within a few inches of the ground to make way for the new grassy growth that will emerge from the roots soon.

Do not cut back grasses that have not turned brown such as black mondo grass, golden sedges and plants with grass-like foliage such as yucca and phormiums.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.