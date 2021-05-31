Early Sunday Albany homicide victim identified as East Greenbush man

May 31—ALBANY — Police Monday identified the man shot and killed in Albany early Sunday as an East Greenbush resident.

Devin McGlothan, 29, of East Greenbush was shot and killed in the 200 block of Quail Street at about 3 a.m., police said.

McGlothan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remained ongoing Monday. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Albany police at 518-462-8039.

The fatal shooting followed a spate of violence in the city that left three people dead in five days last week, including a 15-year-old girl. Police believe all three were unintended victims of indiscriminate shooting.

The violence led state police and other outside law enforcement agencies to head to Albany to help police there with patrols. The Albany office of the FBI was also to be involved.

