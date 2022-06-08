Early testimony in Grandinetti retrial focuses on scene, 911 calls

Jun. 8—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A jury panel of 16 began hearing testimony in the Commonwealth's case Wednesday morning in the retrial of a state prison inmate accused of killing another man in Johnstown when he was 16.

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, now 21, is facing a charge of murder in the first degree in the May 1, 2017, shooting death of Barron Thomas Grumbling, 21, which occurred at the corner of Corinne Street and Merle Place in the city's West End.

In January, a mistrial was declared after two days of testimony. Judge Patrick T. Kiniry declared the mistrial after testimony from a prosecution witness violated a pre-trial order barring statements about previous crimes or acts allegedly committed by Grandinetti.

The retrial began with testimony from Johnstown police Detective Mark Britton, who responded the night Grumbling was killed.

Britton testified that he arrived at the scene to find a black teen with two gunshot wounds lying parallel with the sewer grate at the intersection of Merle Place and Corinne Street.

Submitted testimony from Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar, read by Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham III, indicated that Grumbling was shot twice — once in the head and once in the back — and was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m.

According to submitted testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Eric Vey, Grumbling died from a spinal cord injury that caused him to lose movement in his legs and blood loss from a damaged artery.

Vey, of Erie, was brought in to examine the case because the original pathologist who performed the autopsy at Forensic DX had since died.

The jury also heard a series of 911 calls from the night of the incident.

One male caller, who lived on Corinne Street at the time of the incident, reported hearing "three consecutive pop pop pops" from his living room.

Another caller reported hearing three shots and seeing "two kids" looking down Meridian Avenue. The caller told dispatchers that the two were in red hoodies and that they cut through his yard to Meridian Avenue.

The final call the jury heard was from Connie Kralik. At the time of the shooting, Kralik lived along Corinne Street and the murder happened near her home.

Jurors were able to see the close proximity to the intersection at the end of Corinne Street, where one could walk in the area of the Oakhurst Homes or toward Meridian Avenue and the proximity to the location to Grumbling's murder.

Kralik testified that she had just walked up her stairs when she heard three clear shots in a row, which prompted her to look out the window. She said that she pushed the screen out to further see out of the window.

Kralik heard one of two individuals say, "Go to the right," and then they headed down Meridian Avenue in the area of Edder's Den instead of to the left toward the Oakhurst Homes housing complex.

The woman testified that the streetlight across from her home was out, but when the two got to the intersection, she could see two young men in red hoodies and that one was shorter than the other.

The night of the incident, Grandinetti and a confidential informant were at the apartment of friends in the Oakhurst Homes housing complex.

Lisa Davis testified that her daughters were friends with Grandinetti and the informant for several years at the time of the shooting. She said that she had known Grandinetti since he was about 6 years old. A group of teens had been at her house that night and she said it was normal and she felt they were all like her kids but if someone she didn't know was at her house, that person was not permitted to stay.

She testified that she did not know Grumbling and that later, after the informant had left, she had seen him with two individuals unfamiliar to her.

Britton was recalled to the stand and testified that the informant was the only one arrested the night of the homicide due to the fact that he fit the description of the suspect as he was wearing a red hoodie.

At the time of his arrest, the informant was in possession of a firearm. He had been charged with possession of the firearm due to being a minor, according to Britton.

Britton testified that the clothing the informant wore the night of the shooting was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police and the findings were inconclusive for blood. Rounds from the firearms and different parts of the firearm were swabbed for DNA of Grumbling and fingerprints. No interpretable DNA results and no identifiable prints were found.

Britton testified that in 2019 the informant had contacted the Cambria County District Attorney's Office to set up a meeting with the Johnstown Police Department to discuss the homicide.

He said that the meeting occurred on Aug. 8, 2019, between himself, the informant, Det. Sgt. Cory Adams and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt.

According to Britton, the group took a break from the interview, regrouped and interviewed the informant again — at which time he told them information only an individual at the scene would have known.

Jurors also heard from Adams, who said he secured the weapon the night of the incident after the informant was arrested by another officer. He said that the informant was taken into custody within 13 or 14 minutes of the initial 911 call.

Adams was also responsible for administering the gunshot residue test along with a Cambria County detective to see if the informant had recently fired a weapon. Results from the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab indicate that no gunshot residue was found.

Adams testified that typically individuals are not allowed to eat, drink water or wash their hands to preserve any residue that may be on their hands. He indicated that the informant did not partake in any of these activities in paperwork at the time of the test.

Cambria County Detective Bernard Arnold testified that he and another detective from the county bureau looked at security footage from several nearby homes, which did not provide any views in relation to the crime.

They then accessed footage from a camera near Building 51 of the Oakhurst Homes housing complex after receiving information that it could provide information. But the detective testified that there was no usable footage, as the camera was pointed to show a tree and a grassy area.

The prosecution will continue its case Thursday at 9 a.m.