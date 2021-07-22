Early Thursday shooting investigated in Amsterdam; One person, 27, injured, police say

Jul. 22—AMSTERDAM — One person was injured in an early Thursday shooting in Amsterdam, police said/

Police described the injuries to the person hurt as non-life-threatening.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday on Major Lane, near Jackson Street, police said.

A man, 27, was injured in the incident and taken to St. Mary's Hospital by a friend, police said.

Officers responded to both St. Mary's and the scene and began the investigation with detectives.

The incident remained under investigation later Thursday and police asked that anyone with information contact police.

Approximate location of Thursday morning's shooting

