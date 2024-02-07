Early voting for 2 schools starts Thursday

Feb. 7—The Election 2024 season begins in Rogers County with two school votes Tuesday, Feb. 13, followed by the statewide Presidential Preferential Primary election on March 5.

Early voting in the Feb. 13 school elections begins Thursday and Friday at the Rogers County Election Board office during regular business hours. Precinct voting in the school districts will take place Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligible voters in the Justus-Tiawah Public School district will decide a $11.7 million building bond issue for the rural prekindergarten through eighth grade school.

Voter turnout for school board elections has never been historically high. In Chelsea's 2023 board elections, only 411 votes (11%) were cast out of 3,644 eligible voters in the district.

Justus-Tiawah Superintendent Shane Booth said plans are to address learning and safety needs, both top priorities at the Justus north campus and the Tiawah south campus. Connected classrooms, lunch and library spaces, additional parking and new areas for baseball, softball and football practice and games are on the drawing board.

Voters in the the Chelsea Public School district will vote in a school board primary race. Todd Chambers, Christopher French and Kimber Whorton are vying for the Chelsea Schools, Seat 4 (a five-year term on the School Board.

Friday is also the deadline to register to vote and update voter information to be eligible to participate the March 5 presidential primary election.

Rogers County Election Board Secretary Julie Dermody address the Rogers County Commission meeting Monday to remind everyone of the upcoming election dates and deadlines.

Dermody said to be eligible to register to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizens, resident of Oklahoma and Rogers County, and be at least 18 years old. She also reminded those who have never been registered to vote, or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence, and those who are registered but need to change/update their information should do so by Friday to ensure their eligibility.

Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office, 415 W. First St., Claremore, south of the County Courthouse, and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Dermody said applications also are available at www.rogerscountyelectionboard.org

Oklahoma Voter Registration applications can be filled out and mailed in time to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Feb. 9. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed; however, they will not be approved until after March 5.

The County Election Board responds in writing to everyone who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location, or a letter that explains why the application for voter registration was not approved. Dermody said anyone who has submitted a voter registration application but has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.