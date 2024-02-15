Early voting begins today for NC primary
Here's where and when you can vote early in this year's election.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
Retail sales declined more than expected in January.
NVIDIA has overtaken Alphabet and Amazon's earnings in recent days and now stands as the third most valuable country in the United States.
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus has started making its way to the moon and could make history as the first privately built lander to touch down on the lunar surface.
This week saw the stock market's biggest one-day drop — and bounce back. But has anything changed?
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
We recently spent a week in the Genesis Electrified GV70, and there are a few things about this luxury electric crossover that stood out to us while living with it.
TikTok will launch localized election resources in its app to reach users in each of the European Union's 27 Member States next month and direct them towards "trusted information", as part of its preparations to tackle disinformation risks related to regional elections this year. The blog post also discusses what it's doing in relation to targeted risks that take the form of influence operations seeking to use its tools to covertly deceive and manipulate opinions in a bid to skew elections -- i.e.
In 2017, "new retail" began appearing in Alibaba's earnings reports. Coined by the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, the term refers to the seamless integration of online and offline retail. Six years later, Alibaba is having a moment of reckoning with this strategy as it looks to offload some of its offline retail assets.
House Republicans impeached President Biden’s top border official on Tuesday for allegedly violating U.S. immigration laws.
Cyan Racing developed a slightly softer and more touring-oriented version of its Volvo P1800-based resto-modded coupe.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
House Republicans are playing the blame game on Wednesday after they lost a seat vacated by George Santos to Democrat Tom Suozzi in New York's Third Congressional District special election. Here's what they've said.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.
Gen Z TikTok users did not hold back in the comments.
On Thursday, two courtroom hearings could radically alter the legal landscape for former President Donald Trump.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.