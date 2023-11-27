Early voting begins for El Paso City Council District 2 special election

Early voting in the special election for the District 2 seat on the El Paso City Council kicks off Monday, Nov. 27, and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The election will occur on Saturday, Dec. 9, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The special election was called following the resignation of El Paso city Rep. Alexsandra Annello, who is leaving her post early to pursue a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Four candidates are running for the open seat. With a crowded field of candidates, the race may have to be decided with a runoff.

Where can I vote in El Paso?

The city will have four early voting locations opened at varying times during the early voting period.

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

Located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave.

Hours to vote:

8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Noon until 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

El Paso County Coliseum

Located at 4100 E. Paisano Drive.

Hours to vote:

9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Noon until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

Memorial Park Senior Citizen Center

Located at 1800 Byron St.

Hours to vote:

8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Noon until 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

Wellington Chew Senior Center

Located at 4430 Maxwell Ave.

Hours to vote:

8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 1

noon until 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

Who can vote in the District 2 special election?

The special election to fill Annello's seat on City Council will only be open to residents of District 2 in El Paso.

District 2 stretches to Hondo Pass Drive in the north and down to the U.S.-Mexico border in the south. It extends west to Moreno Elementary and Bassett Middle School and east along Railroad Drive.

Who are the candidates?

The four candidates running in the District 2 election are lawyer and activist Veronica Carbajal, school board trustee Josh Acevedo, longtime city staffer Judy Gutierrez and mediator Ben Mendoza.

Veronica Carbajal

Carbajal, a lawyer for Texas RioGrande Legal Aid and founder of the progressive political action committee Justicia Fronteriza, ran a failed campaign for mayor in 2020 and has had years of experience working with — and against — City Hall.

Veronica Carbajal, president of the Justicia Fronteriza poltiical action committee, looks at the crowd waiting for her to speak at Casa Ortiz on Nov. 6, 2021.

Among her top priorities if elected to City Council are enacting campaign finance reform, addressing skyrocketing property tax bills and ensuring safe streets and neighborhoods throughout District 2.

Josh Acevado

Acevedo, a member of the El Paso Independent School District board or trustees, was first elected in a wave of new members who took office in 2019.

EPISD District 3 trustee Josh Acevedo.

If elected to City Council, Acevedo said he wants to take an active part in selecting the next city manager, ensure tax dollars are being spent on quality-of-life issues in District 2 and maintain the progressive tradition established by Annello.

Judy Gutierrez

Gutierrez, who oversaw multiple city representatives' offices, previously ran for City Council and El Paso County Commissioners Court, both unsuccessfully.

Judy Gutierrez, who has previously mounted bids for El Paso City Council and El Paso County Commissioners Court, is throwing her hat into the City Council District 2 race. Gutierrez will face Veronica Carbajal, Josh Acevedo and Ben Mendoza in the Dec. 9 election.

For Gutierrez, who vowed not to accept a salary if elected to City Council, removing migrant shelters from neighborhoods topped her list of priorities along with bringing new jobs to the city and ensuring companies receiving tax incentives are doing their share.

Ben Mendoza

Mendoza, who currently works as a mediator and previously worked for TIME and Newsweek, was elected to the city's Charter Commission in the 1980s and mounted a failed bid for the EPISD board of trustees in 2019.

His priorities include the creation of a citizen police commission and a fast-track business program in District 2, as well as tackling the rising crime and vagrancy caused by empty houses across District 2.

