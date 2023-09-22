Early voting begins for fall referendum and other races

Sep. 22—MANKATO — Early absentee voting is now open for district voters wishing to cast ballots early in the Mankato Area Public Schools fall referendum.

Voters can request an absentee ballot or find their polling place at the Minnesota Secretary of State website: sos.state.mn.us/.

Absentee ballots also will be available to vote in-person at the Historic Blue Earth County Courthouse, 204 S. 5th St.

Two questions will be in front of school district voters this fall.

Question one asks for $105 million to fund safety and security, early learning access, and learning and wellness spaces upgrades.

Question two asks for $15 million to fund upgrades to Mankato East and West High School stadiums.

Question two can't pass if question one fails.

Other cities and districts in the region are also holding elections this fall and early voting is now available.

Waseca County will be holding a special primary election for county commissioners on Nov. 7. The general election for that vote will be Feb. 13.

Voters in St. Peter will also head to the polls this fall to elect their mayor, City Council members in Ward 2 and School Board members.

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Public Schools is asking its voters to revoke and replace their operating levy. The district is asking to revoke the existing operating levy of $1,406.30 per pupil and replacing it with a new authorization of $992.40 per pupil subject to inflationary increases, according to district website.

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton district is asking its voters to approve the use of about $1,900,000 of any remaining proceeds of the school district's general obligation facilities maintenance bonds, originally issued to fund the costs of improvements in the school district's 10-year facility plan, to fund the acquisition and improvement of school sites, such as constructing a new roof to the school.