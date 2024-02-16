Early voting begins: What you need to know to cast your votes for the primary

Early voting for the March 5 primary began in Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties on Feb. 15 and will last until March 2.

Local campaign signs are seen in Laurel Park on Feb. 8.

For each county, the only locations for early voting is at the county's boards of elections, which are as follows:

Henderson County: 75 E. Central St., Hendersonville. Open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and Feb. 24 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2

Polk County: 231 Ward St., Columbus. Open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

Transylvania County: 150 S. Gaston St., Suite A, Brevard. Open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2.

Voters will need to show a valid photo ID in order to vote, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Driver's licenses and passports are acceptable, and there are also free photo IDs available at each of the county's board of elections.

For primary election day on March 5, all polls will be open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Other valid forms of photo IDs can be used for voting, such as a U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state or U.S. territory, a college or university student ID approved by the Board or a state or local government charter school employee ID approved by the Board.

Below are important dates for this year's election:

Early voting: Feb. 15-March 2

Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail: 5 p.m. Feb. 27

Last day to return an absentee ballot by mail: 7:30 p.m. March 5

Primary election day: March 5

Completed primary election results: 11 a.m. March 15

Election day: Nov. 5

State and national primary elections will be for the following: President, N.C. Governor, N.C. Lieutenant Governor, N.C. Attorney General, N.C. Commissioner of Insurance, N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, N.C. Treasurer, N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6 for the DemocraticParty ballot, N.C. Auditor, N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, N.C. Commissioner of Labor, N.C. Secretary of State, N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15.

Listed below are the local primary races for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties:

Henderson County

11th Congressional DistrictPick 1Chuck Edwards (R)Christian Reagan (R)Board of Commissioners, District 2Pick 1Sheila Franklin (R)Daniel Andreotta (R)Board of Commissioners, District 5Pick 1Jay Egolf (R)David Hill (R)Board of EducationPick 1Kathy G. Revis (R)Amy Lynn Holt (R)Robert Bridges (R)Michael Absher (R)Tae Brown (R)Beth Campbell (R)

Polk County

11th Congressional DistrictPick 1Chuck Edwards (R)Christian Reagan (R)Board of CommissionersPick 3Jennifer Hargett (R)Chris Jones (R)Myron Yoder (R)Paul Beiler (R)

Transylvania County

11th Congressional DistrictPick 1Chuck Edwards (R)Christian Reagan (R)Board of CommissionersPick 3Teresa K. McCall (R)Mac Banner (R)Jeff Berry (R)Larry L. Chapman (R)Jason Robert Chappell (R)Board of EducationPick 3Ruth Harris (R)Richard Kimsey Jackson (R)Ricky R. Lambert (R)Jami B. Reese (R)Bill Sack (R)Greg Cochran (R)

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: A guide to early voting in Henderson, Polk, Transylvania counties