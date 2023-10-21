Early Voting Begins: ¡Su Voto Cuenta! initiative Encourages Hispanic voter participation in local elections

Oct. 20—Early voting for local elections in the Permian Basin begins Oct. 23 with Election Day set for Nov. 7. In a joint endeavor, the Permian Strategic Partnership is collaborating with the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to inspire Hispanic voters in the Permian Basin to exercise their voting rights.

This initiative aims to amplify the voices of Hispanic residents in the region and motivate their active participation in shaping the future of their communities. As the Permian Basin grapples with significant population growth, crucial decisions are being made that will profoundly impact the region's educational, healthcare, and workforce development landscapes. The PSP recognizes the necessity of involving the Hispanic community in these advancements, as their perspectives and needs are integral to the region's progress, a news release said.

Despite the region's growth, currently, less than ten percent of eligible voters in the Permian Basin exercise their right to vote, and this percentage has remained stagnant over the past two years. The upcoming elections are critical, with far-reaching consequences for the region. By abstaining from voting, residents risk being excluded from decisions that affect their daily lives.

These organizations emphasize that participation matters because every voice counts. Early voting is from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. The campaign will continue its efforts to promote voter engagement leading up to Election Day, Nov. 7.

For more information about the election in Midland County, visit https://www.co.midland.tx.us/967/Current-Elections

For more information about the election in Ector County, visit https://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections