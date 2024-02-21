Early voting begins in Taylor County, who's on your ballot?

Early voting has begun here in Taylor County, and all registered voters are encouraged to vote, whether as a Republican or as a Democrat.

Earlty voting in party primaries in Texas begins Tuesday.

Local elections that could be decided March 5

Two local elections will likely be decided in the Primary this year. The Taylor County Sheriff race has three republican candidates, while the Taylor County Commissioner, Precinct 1, has two. Each of these races could be decided in the Primary, assuming that they do not go to a runoff election.

The Taylor County Sheriff's race will certainly be the one to watch as the race has already seen negative campaigning, flying accusations, snide comments and many political games. Incumbent Sheriff Ricky Bishop will be facing off against District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey and Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr.

Bishop has held the office since 2013, and both of the other candidates hope to unseat him this March. Carrasquillo has dished out a plateful of concerns against Bishop in his election campaign, while Bailey is running a more straightforward campaign, saying he aims to stay above the games and politics.

The Taylor County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1, race could also be decided March 5. Both incumbent Commissioner Randy Williams and Javier Villarreal have registered for the Republican Primary, with no opposing Democratic nominees. Villarreal is a rookie to politics, while Williams is seeking his fifth and self-declared final term as a Taylor County commissioner.

If either of these races are too close to call after the Primary, there could be runoff elections May 28.

According to election rules, one candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote in order to be declared the winner and to also be featured on the November ballot. If, however, "no one candidate receives 50% plus, then there will a runoff election on Tuesday, May 28," according to Freda Ragan, Elections Administrator for Taylor County.

Hotly contested Representative races

Incumbent Jodey Arrington will be facing off against three Republican contenders who are all rookies to politics. Candidates include self-declared January 6 protester Ryan Zink, former stuntman Vance W. Boyd, and former U.S. Marshal Chance Ferguson. There are no democratic nominees, so assuming there is a majority vote, the race will be decided March 5.

A heated race is expected between incumbent Texas House District 71 Representative Stan Lambert and fellow Republican Liz Case. According to the Case campaign, she was recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in addition to Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. There will be stiff competition amidst allegations that Case does not actually reside full-time within the district.

Whoever wins the primary will face resident Democrat Linda Goolsbee in the November 7 elections, as Gooslbee is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

Presidential and Senatorial elections

There are a whopping eight Republican candidates for U.S. President on the Taylor County ballot, including frontrunners Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy also remain on the ballot, although all four have suspended their campaigns.

GOP Senator Ted Cruz is challenged for the party’s nomination by R.E. Lopez and Holland Gibson.

Although top statewide offices such as governor are not up for election this year, voters will choose offices ranging from Railroad Commissioner to various judicial seats.

Democratic voters will also find seven candidates opposing President Joe Biden, and nine candidates hoping to unseat Cruz. There are no contested countywide Democratic races.

Additionally, Republican primary voters will find 13 propositions on their ballots which are meant to sample opinion and hold no bearing in legislation.

Results of the primary elections will set the stage for the general election Nov. 5, which in Texas will feature races ranging from president to senate and school boards.

Any registered voter in Taylor County may vote at any early voting location.

Early voting locations

Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Abilene, TX 79602

Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX 79601

United Supermarket – 1095 Judge Ely Blvd., Abilene, TX 79601

United Supermarket – 920 N. Willis Street, Abilene, TX 79603

United Supermarket – 3301 S. 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606

For a full list of early voting hours, see the Taylor County Elections Office.

As of yesterday, 913 Taylor County residents cast early votes.

