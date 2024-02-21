Early voting begins today for 2024 Ohio primary election

Early voting for the 2024 Ohio primary election will begin today

Tuesday was the final day for voters to register to vote in the primary election.

Today will mark the first of early voting.

This includes early in-person voting, military and overseas voting, and absentee voting by mail, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Ohioans will determine each party’s candidate who will be on the November ballot.

President Joe Biden and presidential candidate Dean Phillips are running for the Democratic nomination. For Republicans, the primary contest will be between former President Donald Trump and candidate Nikki Haley.

Voters will also decide their party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate. Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose, and Bernie Moreno are the Republican candidates. The winner will be looking to unseat the Democrat incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown.

Early in-person voting takes place at your local county board of elections.

Here is the schedule:

February 21-23: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

February 26 - March 1: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

March 4-8: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

March 9: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

March 11: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

March 17: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

If you want to vote absentee, you will need to send your request to your local county board of elections.

To find the address of your local county board of elections, click here.

For more information on early voting, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.