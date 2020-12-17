Early voting changes in Georgia counties are suppressing turnout, advocates warn

Jane C. Timm

Before early voting got underway in Georgia's Senate runoffs this week, civil and voting rights advocates warned that changes and reductions to polling locations in certain counties could dampen turnout, particularly harming Black and Latino voters.

Now, several days in, those advocates say those fears are being realized.

More than a dozen groups publicly appealed to elections officials in Cobb and Hall counties this week while The New Georgia Project, a nonpartisan organization devoted to voter registration efforts and promoting civic engagement, took legal action over early voting issues in four other counties.

“During the first couple of days of early voting, the data has shown that the harm to voters remains severe, Cobb County has had extremely long lines — in some cases as long as two hours. At the same time, the overall turnout in Cobb has gone down,” Michael Pernick, an attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund (LDF), said in an interview Thursday. He added that some counties without big cuts to early voting, including Fulton County, had seen an uptick in early voting compared to the same period in the general election.

In the letter to Cobb County officials, several civil rights groups joined the LDF and the ACLU of Georgia to say that cuts to early voting locations were driving two-hour lines and depressing turnout.

Cobb County, pivotal to President-elect Joe Biden's statewide victory, announced earlier this month that it would operate less than half of the early voting sites ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs than it did for November's general election. It's the state's third-most populous county, with 760,000 residents.

Hall County, the tenth most populous county with just over 200,000 residents, announced this month that it would have four early voting sites, down from the eight it operated for the general election.

After advocates protested, Cobb County announced plans to move one site and add two more sites for the final week of the state’s three-week early voting period.

Staffing issues limited the county’s ability to open more early voting sites, the county said at the time. Officials rejected the argument from advocates that fewer locations would suppress votes, since historically turnout for runoff races is lower than for presidential elections.

In an email to NBC News, Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt said the wait times were "less than an hour" at the county's five early voting sites and that they'd added additional check-in stations at each side to speed the voting process.

"We have been happy to see wait times at our five advance voting facilities well below what we experienced for the November General Election," Cavitt said.

In the letter to Hall County officials, groups including Latino Justice, Hispanic Federation and LDF alleged that the reductions were depressing turnout and would disproportionately suppress Black and Latino voters in Hall County.

“Reducing the number of advance voting locations for the runoff election, when turnout is expected to be high and COVID-19 is raging, has already had a foreseeable detrimental impact on Hall County’s ability to provide smooth election operations and voters’ ability to vote safely and securely,” the groups said in a letter sent Wednesday night, citing similar turnout trends as Cobb County.

Hall County defended their early voting plans in an email.

Typically, Hall County Public Information Officer Katie Crumley said, there is just one location for all three weeks of early voting. For one day of Saturday voting during that period, the county opens three additional locations.

Crumley said Hall expanded to eight locations for the high-interest general election in November, but that four is sufficient to accommodate voters in the runoff election. Staffing the polls during a pandemic over the holiday season is difficult, she added.

Both letters sent to the Cobb and Hall County officials alleged a drop in the number of voters casting ballots in the first two days of early voting in the runoffs as compared to the November's election.

The advocates said data posted by the Georgia secretary of state's office showed early votes were down in Cobb County by nearly 5 percent in the first two days of early voting. Fulton, Gwinnett, and DeKalb counties did not make “significant cuts” to early voting, they said, and saw early voting up in the first two days by 25 percent, 40 percent, and 12 percent, respectively.

On Tuesday, the New Georgia Project, aided by Democrats’ top voting rights attorney Marc Elias, filed four lawsuits against four other counties: Clarke, Houston, Paulding, and Bibb County. The group alleged that those counties were illegally cutting early voting access mandated by law.

Clarke County officials have since announced they will add early voting on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Cobb and Hall were two of the four sizable Georgia counties to reduce the number of early voting sites. Cobb, which includes suburbs of Atlanta, is a key territory for Democrats with party control of the Senate on the line. Biden beat President Donald Trump by 14 points in Cobb, according to county election results.

The state's two Democratic Senate hopefuls, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, lead Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the county by 10 points and 12 points in November, respectively.

Trump won Hall County Trump won Hall by 43 percentage points, with Senate Republican candidates dominating in the Senate races there, too.

The stakes of the Jan. 5 races are high. If both Democratic candidates are victorious, Democrats will control the chamber with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. But if either Republican wins, the Senate remains in GOP hands, an outcome with consequences for Biden's first-term agenda.

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • An inmate who is scheduled to be executed just 5 days before Biden takes office tested positive for COVID-19

    The federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where Dustin John Higgs is being held has over 300 confirmed cases among inmates.

  • Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man

    The dashcam video captured a horrific scene: a Kansas sheriff's deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man who was running, shirtless, across a field in the summer darkness after fleeing a traffic stop. Lionel Womack — a 35-year-old former police detective from Kansas City, Kansas — alleges in a excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious injuries when Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 encounter. Womack said in a statement that he hadn't been speeding nor was he under the influence of anything when he was initially pulled over.

  • Ex-FBI Agent Strzok Acknowledged Steele Dossier Was ‘Intended to Influence’ Media

    In newly declassified messages, ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok, who oversaw the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia, touted the Steele dossier’s ability to “influence” media.Senate Republicans on Thursday released a number of internal FBI messages from Strzok that provide insight into Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into the Trump campaign. The Justice Department declassified the records on December 1 after Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) asked Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray to declassify the documents in October as part of their investigation into Crossfire Hurricane.Strzok’s messages suggest that he was aware that former British spy Christopher Steele, whose dossier was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants against Carter Page, was a source for a Yahoo! News story alleging that Page had a secret meeting in Moscow with two Kremlin insiders.“Looking at the Yahoo article, I would definitely say at a minimum Steele’s reports should be viewed as intended to influence as well as to inform,” Strzok, who was fired from the FBI in August 2018, wrote on Sept. 23, 2016.It was later uncovered that Steele was a source for the article and he had met with a number of journalists in Washington, D.C. as part of an opposition research campaign commissioned by the DNC and Clinton campaign.Though Strzok expressed his suspicion that Steele was the source for the article, the Bureau continued working with the ex-spy and did not disclose Steele’s contact with journalists to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).The FBI later ended its relationship with Steele after he spoke to Mother Jones for another dossier story on October 31, 2016.A number of the allegations included in the dossier have since been discredited and a December 2019 report by the Justice Department inspector general criticized the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane team for failing to communicate key details about Steele and the dossier to the FISC.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure FDA panel greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • White House aides reportedly stepped in to keep Trump from calling for $2,000 stimulus checks fearing it could torpedo relief negotiations

    The Post reported that White House aides talked Trump out of calling for larger direct payments than Republicans seek in stimulus talks.

  • Nigeria school attack: Hundreds of boys freed, local authorities say

    The authorities say more than 300 are on their way home but it is unclear if all have been freed.

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Biodegradable plastic production in China outpacing ability to break down waste, says Greenpeace

    China has begun producing biodegradable plastic at such a rate that it can no longer break down the material at the same pace, according to a new report from Greenpeace. According to the report, companies in China have ramped up production of biodegradable plastic to a capacity of 4.4 million tonnes per year. That capacity is expected to reach five million tonnes in the e-commerce sector alone by 2025, when a nationwide ban on non-biodegradable plastics is set to come into effect. “Switching from one type of plastic to another cannot solve the plastics pollution crisis that we’re facing,” said Dr Molly Zhongnan Jia, a Greenpeace East Asia plastics researcher. “We need to take a cautious look at the effect and potential risks of mainstreaming these materials, and make sure we invest in solutions that actually reduce plastic waste." Non-biodegradable plastics take decades to decompose and release microplastics, which contaminates soil, water and the food chain.

  • Kansas sheriff’s deputy accused of deliberately running over Black former detective

    Graphic dashcam video captures horrific event which led to federal lawsuit

  • Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

    President Trump was privately coming to terms with his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he "has now reversed and dug in deeper -- not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself," CNN reports, "egged on by advisers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis who are misleading Trump about the extent of voting irregularities and the prospects of a reversal." One adviser told CNN, "He's been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him."Even the Electoral College formalizing Biden's win "did not appear enough to shake Trump from his delusions of victory," CNN says, "but it is adding urgency to a push by several of his advisers to gently steer Trump toward reality." Discussions of Trump's post-presidency future tend to go nowhere because Trump "all but shuts down," CNN reports. "In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through.""To be perfectly clear about this, Trump 100 percent will leave the White House on Inauguration Day, if not well before," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "Even the scholars who expressed the deepest fears of Trump's intentions to undermine the system did not put credence in the possibility he could defy the outcome by simply refusing to leave. Squatting is not one of the tools in his authoritarian tool kit." But the fact that Trump thinks that's even a viable option suggests he's "engaged in more than a scheme to grift his supporters," Chait says. He's "drinking his own poisoned Kool-Aid."If Trump does have to be forcibly removed from the White House, you can credit Bill Maher with the prediction. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure FDA panel greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • Turkey's Erdogan, EU's Michel discussed EU summit in call

    President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel in a call that Turkey wants to build its future with the EU, calling for Ankara and the bloc to move on from a "vicious cycle" in ties, the Turkish presidency said late on Tuesday. At a summit on Friday, EU leaders agreed to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over a row with members Greece and Cyprus over hydrocarbon exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, but postponed discussions on any harsher steps until March. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the summit that EU leaders planned to discuss weapons exports to Turkey with NATO allies following a Greek push for an arms embargo on Ankara.

  • Iran’s president accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist to provoke war

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday claimed that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump's administration.

  • Snow piling up as 'serious storm' takes aim at East Coast

    The storm could dump over a foot of snow in parts of Pennsylvania, New York and elsewhere; wintry conditions have begun in North Carolina and Virginia.

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • White House lawyers reportedly warn Trump of 'legal jeopardy' if he fires FBI Director Christopher Wray

    President Trump has reportedly considered firing the director of the FBI again, but White House lawyers have tried their best to talk him out of it.Trump, NBC News reported on Wednesday, "has come so close to firing" FBI Director Christopher Wray that the White House counsel's office "warned him not to do so because it could put him in potential legal jeopardy."The White House lawyers, according to the report, "strongly" advised Trump not to fire Wray, saying that it would "risk creating the perception that a 'loyalty test' was being imposed" on the position or that Trump was firing him out of "retaliation" for not taking investigative actions he wanted. Trump previously controversially fired former FBI Director James Comey in 2017 amid the Russia probe. In October, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering firing Wray as he expressed "disappointment" in both Wray and Attorney General William Barr that they didn't "indicate that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden or other Biden associates are under investigation" before the 2020 election. Hunter Biden revealed last week he's under federal investigation for his "tax affairs," and according to CNN, this investigation began "as early as 2018." Though Wray remains as head of the FBI, Trump earlier this week announced that Barr will resign as attorney general before Christmas. Now, NBC News reports that Trump's "advisers hope he's been persuaded against ousting Wray." More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis said there’s a problem with vaccine shipments. Pfizer disagrees.

    Less than a week into its program to vaccinate millions of residents to protect them from the novel coronavirus, Florida has hit a potential speed bump.

  • Poll: Republicans Loeffler, Perdue Hold Slight Advantages in Georgia Runoffs

    Both Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia hold slight leads over their Democratic opponents in the January runoff election races, which will determine which party controls the chamber for at least the next two years, according to new polling out of Emerson College.The poll, released Wednesday, found Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with nearly identical advantages, with each receiving support from 51 percent of respondents, compared to 48 percent for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races are essentially tied, because the advantages in both races fall within the poll’s 3.9 percent margin of error.The Democrats need to win both races to win control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win, there would be a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.The poll found little crossover support, meaning few voters will vote for a Republican in one race and a Democrat in the other.“Which suggests one party should win both seats,” Spencer Kimball, Emerson’s polling director, said in a prepared statement.The Democrats held large leads over the Republicans among younger voters and urban voters, while the Republicans were stronger with older and rural voters, and voters with a high school degree or less. The poll found Loeffler and Perdue with slight leads in the suburbs, with 52 percent support compared to 47 percent for Warnock and Ossoff.Thirty-one percent of poll respondents named the economy as their top issue, followed by COVID-19 response (24 percent), healthcare (15 percent) and social justice (12 percent).Another poll released earlier this week showed Loeffler and Perdue both holding slight 49 percent to 48 percent advantages over the Democrats.The recent polling shows support for the Republicans climbing. In early December, a poll by SurveyUSA found Warnock with a 52 percent to 45 percent lead over Loeffler, and Ossoff with a narrower 50 percent to 48 percent advantage.