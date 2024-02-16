Early voting for Feb. 27 election to begin Saturday for all county voters

GAYLORD — Registered voters in Otsego County will be able to take advantage of the new early in-person voting option starting on Saturday.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., voters in the city of Gaylord and the county will be able to cast ballots in the Feb. 27 presidential primary election at the Gaylord City Hall, 305 E. Main St. The early voting, which was approved by state voters in 2022, will feature presidential candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties including some who are no longer active candidates.

"Anyone who is a registered voter in our county will be able to walk in and receive a ballot and vote," said Otsego County Clerk Suzy DeFeyter. "It will be put into a tabulator and it gets counted. If you are not registered to vote, you need to register at your township clerk's office before you come in because they will not be able to register you at the early voting site."

DeFeyter said voter registration is best done at your local clerk's office but if for some reason you can't do that, you can come to the county clerk's office in the county building in downtown Gaylord. City of Gaylord residents can register at clerk Jen Molski's office in city hall.

Early voting for the Feb. 27 primary election will begin Saturday at the Gaylord City Hall for all Otsego County registered voters. The early voting will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. until Feb. 25.

Molski said the early voting will be available for nine consecutive days from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at city hall and will run through Feb. 25.

"We will do some training for the clerks this week and for our election inspectors that will be working the nine-day early voting," Molski said. "There were some townships and municipalities that did a pilot program last November and they said it went very well."

Molski said all a voter has to have when they show up is identification and you must declare yourself a Democrat or Republican to vote in the election.

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

DeFeyter said the C.O.O.R Intermediate School District, which covers six local school districts in four Northern Michigan counties, will have a property tax proposal on the ballot but that only affects a few voters in Otsego Lake Township.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Early voting for Feb. 27 election to begin Saturday for all county voters