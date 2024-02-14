Early voting hours for May 7th primary announced

Feb. 14—GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Clerk's office has released information about early voting hours for the 2024 primary election on May 7.

Early voting gets underway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 and 12 in the EMA large conference room at the Decatur County Annex Building (Old Washington School). Enter through door #18 in the rear of the building.

Early voting will then continue at the Annex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 to 19;

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 to 26;

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27;

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 to May 3;

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4; and

8 a.m. to noon May 6.

In addition, voting will also take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street in Westport.

And from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4 at the Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, St. Paul.

Only registered voters may cast a ballot. To check your voter registration status or register to vote for the upcoming election, go to www.indianavoters.in.gov/.

