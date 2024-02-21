Early voting for Illinois primary election resumes Wednesday
Last Friday, voting was paused after an appeals court ruled the name of a Democratic candidate for a judge's race should be taken off the ballot.
The stories you need to start your day: Bipartisan border deal breaks down, ‘Abbott Elementary’ returns and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
With investors and bankers still confident interest rates won't be heading higher in the coming years, merger activity has accelerated to start 2024.
The United States Supreme Court rejects an appeal by pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and five others that challenged the sanctions issued by a district judge over their bogus claims that the 2020 election Michigan had been rigged against Trump.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
Uber, along with partners Mitsubishi Electric and autonomous robotics startup Cartken, are launching a service in Japan that will use self-driving sidewalk robots to deliver food to customers. Uber and Cartken, a startup founded in 2019 by former Google engineers behind the short-lived Bookbot, already operate a delivery service together in Fairfax, Virginia and Miami. It also brings in Mitsubishi Electric, a company that will supervise operations in Tokyo.
Amazon is preparing to make another attempt to break into India’s fast-growing fashion and lifestyle e-commerce sector, setting up a battle with rival Flipkart, owned by Walmart, Reliance's Ajio and SoftBank-backed upstart Meesho. The e-commerce giant plans to launch a "special store," called Bazaar, where it will not levy any "extra charges" to sellers offering unbranded and "trendy" fashion and lifestyle products, according to a communication the firm has sent to its partners.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
No. 1 UConn just lost its first game in two months.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
It doubles as a colander and collapses to save space — 51,000 Amazon reviewers also say it's a 5-star buy.
Trump's latest loss in court extends a remarkable losing streak.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing starts at $57,345 including destination, a whopping price drop of nearly $30,000 when compared to the previous model.
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
On Tuesday, former YouTube “momfluencer” Ruby Franke was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse last year.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
The popular line of sprays and lotions is effective, affordable and easy to find.
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
It's time for the Concacaf W Gold Cup: kicking off tonight with the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match.
Investors are looking to Walmart earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience, while Nvidia's results loom large.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning were once in short supply, but the automaker has recently cut prices for both EVs.