Early voting for Illinois primary election resumes Wednesday

TechCrunch

Amazon is preparing to make another attempt to break into India’s fast-growing fashion and lifestyle e-commerce sector, setting up a battle with rival Flipkart, owned by Walmart, Reliance's Ajio and SoftBank-backed upstart Meesho. The e-commerce giant plans to launch a "special store," called Bazaar, where it will not levy any "extra charges" to sellers offering unbranded and "trendy" fashion and lifestyle products, according to a communication the firm has sent to its partners.