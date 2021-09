Reuters

RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco said turnout in Wednesday’s parliamentary election was just over 50%, higher than in 2016 after authorities combined it with local elections that traditionally draw better participation. New voting rules were expected to make it harder for bigger parties to win as many seats as before, something analysts said could cost the moderate Islamist PJD, which has been the biggest party in the past two parliaments. The Interior Ministry said final turnout was 50.18%, up from the 43% registered in 2016.