Early voting kicks off today

Feb. 15—HIGH POINT — Voters in the greater High Point area and across the state have the first chance today to cast ballots in person as early voting begins for the primary elections.

Early voting in Guilford County will take place at 17 polls, including four in the greater High Point area. The local locations are:

—Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St.

—The Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230.

—Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St.

—Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road.

Hours for early voting at the High Point area locations will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend days of Feb. 24-25.

In Randolph County, early voting will be held at four sites. The poll for the northern part of the county is the Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity.

Weekday early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Randolph County will have two local early voting weekend days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

In Davidson County, early voting will take place at five polls. The Thomasville area site is the public library at 14 Randolph St.

Early voting on weekdays will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Davidson County will have two local weekend days for early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

Early voting on the last day for casting ballots on March 2 will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in all counties because of a state elections statute mandating those hours. Also, the weekday hours for all counties from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. is a state requirement in even-numbered election years.

This year's primaries are the first ones where voters must show a photo ID to cast a ballot. In addition to the presidential primaries, voters can cast ballots for governor and other statewide races, contests for Congress and the N.C. General Assembly and local races for boards of commissioners and school boards.

Primary election day is March 5. Winners of the primaries advance as their party's nominees for the fall general election.

