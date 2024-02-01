Find your early voting location in Northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — For the first time, Michiganders will be able to vote early in the upcoming presidential primary election.

Early voting is taking place nine days before Election Day, from Saturday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 25 throughout the state.

County clerks have been working hard to put together the extra voting days.

"It's been a ton of work and we are still working to get some of our equipment secured," said Charlevoix County Clerk Julia Drost. "At least we have a centralized location so it's not putting all of that on each individual township and city."

Most counties in Northern Michigan will have one centralized early voting location, with each township, city or other municipal entity working together for the nine-day period.

Despite what township a voter resides in, early voting is only offered in one location in the following counties:

Charlevoix County

Location: Charlevoix County Building, 301 State St. in Charlevoix

Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cheboygan County

Location: Cheboygan County Building, Commissioner's Room, 870 S. Main St. in Cheboygan

Times: Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Feb. 18 from 12-8 p.m.; Feb 19, Feb 20 and Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Feb. 25 from 12-8 p.m.

Chippewa County

Location: Soo Township Hall, 639 3 1/2 Mile Road in Sault Ste. Marie

Times: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmet County

Location: VFW Post 2051, 599 W. Conway Road in Harbor Springs

Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m.

Otsego County

Location: Gaylord City Hall, 305 E. Main St. in Gaylord

Times: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

