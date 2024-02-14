Early voting for March primary starts this Thursday

Feb. 14—Voters across North Carolina will begin the process this week of selecting candidates to appear on the ballot come November.

The primary election will winnow down the candidate lists, which are long in some races. For instance, the Republican lieutenant government race has 11 candidates. Early voting for the Primary election begins Thursday, Feb. 15, and runs through Saturday, March 2. Primary Election Day is March 5.

While there are numerous candidates on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballot for statewide races, that's not the case for local races.

There are only two contested primary races that could be considered local, and both are on the Republican ticket. One is the Republican primary for the U.S. Congressional seat representing WNC, where challenger Christian Reagan is challenging incumbent Chuck Edwards. The other is a contested primary for a new district court judge seat, pitting Republicans Virginia Hornsby, an attorney from Franklin, and Andy Buckner, an assistant district attorney in Sylva.

There is no primary in the Haywood County commissioners race due to the small field of candidates. While there will be a Haywood County school board race on the ballot in November, those seats are nonpartisan, so there's no primary. Candidates for school board sign up to run in July and advance directly to the November election.

Where to vote

Three early voting sites will be open in Haywood on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The voting sites include the Haywood County Senior Resource Center at 81 Elmwood Way in Waynesille, the Canton Public Library at 11 Pennsylvania Ave., and Clyde Town Hall at 8437 Carolina Blvd.

Voters will be required to present photo identification. Those without driver's licenses may use an expired license or apply for a card at the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

Who's on the ballot?

There are five parties recognized in North Carolina: Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Green and No Labels. The No Labels party is new, having just been officially recognized by the state last fall.

Only the Democrat, Republican and Libertarian parties have candidates on a primary ballot.

The Libertarian primary ballot only includes candidates for U.S. President, 10 of them, and three candidates for N.C. Governor.

Joe Biden is the only presidential candidate on the Democratic ballot, while the Republican ballot includes seven candidates, with all but Nikki Haley and Donald Trump having dropped out.

There is a vigorous intra-party battle for Governor with the Democrats fielding five candidates and the Republicans seven. Due to term limits, Gov. Roy Cooper is not able to run again, making it a wide open race.

Meanwhile, there are three Democratic candidates and 11 Republican candidates for lieutenant governor candidates. There are three Democratic candidates for attorney general, one of which will win the race as the Republican Party fielded no candidates for attorney general.

Likewise, there are multiple options in both parties for the state auditor, treasurer, commissioner of labor (Republican race only), insurance commissioner, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction.

There is also a Republican race for the N.C. Court of Appeals and a Democratic race for the N.C Supreme Court associate justice.