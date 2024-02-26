Early voting in Abilene is already off to a record start, smashing numbers from the previous primary elections in 2020. Numbers this year have already hit 4,803 votes, which makes for about a 25% increase compared to the first week of early voting in 2020.

An early voting sign seen in February 2020.

Voters from the Republican or Democratic parties must choose their nominees for offices such as the President, the Senate and House, in addition to several local elections which could be decided on Super Tuesday March 5.

To see who's on your ballot, check out Reporter-News' previous coverage from last week.

Early voting will continue through March 1 at these locations:

Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Abilene, TX 79602

Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX 79601

United Supermarket – 1095 Judge Ely Blvd., Abilene, TX 79601

United Supermarket – 920 N. Willis Street, Abilene, TX 79603

United Supermarket – 3301 S. 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606

For a full list of early voting hours, see the Taylor County Elections Office.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Early voting off to a smashing start